Left Menu

Delhi govt to send names of doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government has decided to send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for the Padma awards of this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 13:09 IST
Delhi govt to send names of doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government has decided to send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for the Padma awards of this year. During a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister said, "Delhi government has decided to send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for this year's Padma awards. We want to tell them that we are thankful to them and we want to honour them."

"The public will tell us these names. People can send their mails to padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by August 15," said Delhi Chief Minister. He further confirmed that the Delhi government has formed a screening committee that will screen the names in the next 15 days and recommend the names to the Delhi government.

"We have made a screening committee that will screen the names in the next 15 days after that (after 15th August) and recommend names to the Delhi Govt. The final names will then be sent to the Central Government," said Arvind Kejriwal. Nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri) can be submitted on the government's portal till September 15, 2021.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged to nominate people for the awards. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and seek to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021