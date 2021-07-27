Olympics-Canoeing-Germany's Funk wins women's Kayak slalom gold
Germany's Ricarda Funk won gold in the women's kayak slalom on Tuesday with the silver medal going to Maialen Chourraut from Spain.
Australian Jessica Fox took bronze.
