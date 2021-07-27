Left Menu

HC asks civic bodies about steps taken to control vector borne diseases in monsoon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:52 IST
The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the three municipal corporations and other civic agencies to file fresh status reports keeping in mind the monsoon season on the steps taken by them to control mosquito infestation and prevent vector borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh granted time to the three MCDs—East, South and North, Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council to file the latest status report on the issue and listed the matter for further hearing on September 16.

“You file your latest status report keeping in view the monsoon season,” the bench said.

The court was concerned over the mosquito infestation in the national capital and the possibility of rise of vector borne diseases amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic if the situation was not controlled immediately before the onset of monsoon.

The three MCDs had earlier told the high that about the steps, like inspections, spraying insecticides and public awareness campaigns, taken by them to control mosquito infestation and prevent vector borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya in Delhi.

While initiating the PIL on May 24, the high court had said that on account of the prevailing pandemic, the steps to be taken by the Delhi government and civic authorities have taken a back seat and they needed to pull up their socks.

''All of us are seeing the mosquito problem. Let's be aware of it. If people get dengue or something and they need to be hospitalised in COVID times, it will multiply the problem very very badly,'' the court had said.

The court had directed the Delhi government, the three MCDs, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council to file their status reports on the steps already taken and to be undertaken on mosquito infestation.

In its earlier affidavit, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) had said that till May 27 there have been two cases of malaria, 2 of dengue and no cases of chikungunya in areas under its jurisdiction.

It had further said that it was taking all the measures, like focusing on health education and community awareness, to control vector-borne diseases.

Besides, it carried out house to house inspections, dealt with mosquito breeding wherever it found the same, conducted anti-larval measures like spraying insecticides in drains, stagnating water and residential areas on weekly basis.

It had also said that it has sent out lakhs of SMS on private numbers to create awareness about vector borne diseases and vulnerable areas have been mapped out and are being kept under a ''tight vigil''.

It had said that it has also issued challans to house owners who were not taking steps to prevent mosquito breeding in their premises, despite clear instructions of the corporation.

Similar steps were also taken by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), according to its affidavit, which had said that till May 27 there were 4 cases of malaria, 10 of dengue and two of chikungunya in areas under its control.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had told the court that it carried out vector surveillance in areas under its control and also conducted public awareness campaigns in the localities in its jurisdiction.

Besides that, it too had claimed to have carried out house to house inspections and anti-larval measures as claimed by the other two corporations.

EDMC had also said that till May 27 there was one case of malaria and two of dengue in its areas.

