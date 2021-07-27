NGT declines plea against cutting of trees in connection with redevelopment of GPRA colonies

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea by an NGO against cutting of trees in connection with the project of redevelopment of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies in the national capital.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the applicant has already filed a plea on the same subject and second petition in the same matter is not maintainable.

Advertisement

The tribunal also said that taking into account the judgement of Delhi High Court, it had held that even though technically High Court has dealt with the project of Nauroji Nagar, the said project was integral part of GPRA redevelopment project and is governed by the same considerations. ''It is thus clear that the Tribunal has already taken the view that the matter having been dealt with by the Delhi High Court, any further order of the tribunal will be in conflict with the same and is not permissible,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness against cutting of trees in connection with the project of redevelopment of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies.

The tribunal noted that the applicant earlier filed a plea in 2018 challenging redevelopment of seven GPRA colonies and it had directed maintenance of status quo with regard to felling of trees. However, the Government has gone ahead with the project in violation of judgment of the Supreme Court, the plea alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)