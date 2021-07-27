Left Menu

Centre seeks extension till next January for framing rules on CAA : MHA in LS

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply, on Tuesday, informed the Parliament that it has sought an extension of more than six months for framing rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:49 IST
Centre seeks extension till next January for framing rules on CAA : MHA in LS
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Rajnish Singh Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply, on Tuesday, informed the Parliament that it has sought an extension of more than six months for framing rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Ministry said that it has requested the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Committees on Subordinate Legislation to grant further extension of time upto January 9, 2022, to frame the CAA rules. MoS Rai submitted a written reply to a question raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, informing the CAA has been notified on December 12, 2019, and has come into force from January 10, 2020.

"The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant further extension of time up to January 9, 2022, to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019," Rai further replied. This is the fifth extension sought by the government for framing these rules.

According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should have been framed within six months of presidential assent or seek an extension. The CAA allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avail of Indian citizenship.

According to the provisions of the act, people belonging to these communities who arrived in India till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in these three countries will not be treated as illegal migrants but will be provided with Indian citizenship. If a person belongs to the aforementioned faiths, from these three countries, does not have proof of birth of parents, they can apply for Indian citizenship after six years of residence in India.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the legislation on December 12, 2019. The Opposition parties and several groups have protested against the implementation of CAA. CAA's detractors believe that the law coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is intended to target the minorities in India. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021