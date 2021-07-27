Health ministry has sought details on issue of fake Covid tests from states: Govt

The Union health ministry has sought details on the issue of fake Covid tests from states, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Uttarakhand has reported instances of fake Covid tests, Pawar said in a written reply to whether the government is aware that several private firms have been found to be involved in fake Covid tests rackets endangering people's lives.

The ministry was also asked about details of such states where such instances of fake tests have been reported.

As reported by the state of Uttarakhand, FIRs have been registered against the firms involved, Pawar said. Police investigation against all laboratories involved is underway and they have been debarred from further testing in the state and all payments have been withheld, the minister said.

