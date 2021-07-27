Left Menu

Health ministry has sought details on issue of fake Covid tests from states: Govt

The Union health ministry has sought details on the issue of fake Covid tests from states, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:56 IST
Health ministry has sought details on issue of fake Covid tests from states: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Union health ministry has sought details on the issue of fake Covid tests from states, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Uttarakhand has reported instances of fake Covid tests, Pawar said in a written reply to whether the government is aware that several private firms have been found to be involved in fake Covid tests rackets endangering people's lives.

The ministry was also asked about details of such states where such instances of fake tests have been reported.

As reported by the state of Uttarakhand, FIRs have been registered against the firms involved, Pawar said. Police investigation against all laboratories involved is underway and they have been debarred from further testing in the state and all payments have been withheld, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021