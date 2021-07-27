Elephant tramples watchman to death

A 62-year-old watchman of a private apartments complex was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Kovaipudur in the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

Muthusamy was returning home around 5 AM when he noticed the elephant coming towards him and tried to flee, but the jumbo caught him with its trunk and trampled him to death, police said.PTI NVM BN BALA BN BALA

