Elephant tramples watchman to death

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:48 IST
Elephant tramples watchman to death
  Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old watchman of a private apartments complex was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Kovaipudur in the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

Muthusamy was returning home around 5 AM when he noticed the elephant coming towards him and tried to flee, but the jumbo caught him with its trunk and trampled him to death, police said.PTI NVM BN BALA BN BALA

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

