Thane resident cheated by promising railway job

Police has registered a case against six persons, some of them from outside Maharashtra, for allegedly duping a Thane city resident of Rs 7.5 lakh by promising him a job in the railways, an official said on Tuesday.

A case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) was registered at Vartak Nagar police station late Monday night but no arrest has been made so far, he said.

The accused, among them residents of Delhi and Kolkata, promised to arrange a job for the complainant as a station master with the railways and took a total of Rs 7.50 lakh from him between August 2019 to February 2020.

He transferred the money to one Roshni Singh, resident of Delhi, through online banking, the complainant told police.

The accused then handed him a joining letter, appointment letter and ID cards besides a letter declaring that he was trained at `Ggram Kolkata', but all these documents turned out to be fake and the complainant realized that he had been taken for a ride. Further probe is underway, the police official said.

