MP: Woman, minor boyfriend nabbed for duping bank customers of lakhs

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:53 IST
A 19-year-old woman and her minor boyfriend were apprehended for allegedly duping bank customers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Sanjana Gupta and her 17-year-old boyfriend have been nabbed in connection with eight cases of fraud committed under the jurisdiction of three police stations in the district, superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said.

The police have registered FIRs in five out of eight cases, in which the accused had withdrawn a total of Rs 11.50 lakh from different bank accounts, he said.

During interrogation, Gupta revealed she would visit different branches of State Bank of India to prepare credit cards for account holders, and gathered personal documents such as bank account, Aadhaar and mobile phone numbers, he said.

The accused then chose account holders whose signatures were easy to replicate, and submitted applications at the banks with forged signatures to change mobile phone numbers linked to the accounts, the SP said.

Through the bank’s mobile phone application, the duo allegedly withdrew money from the select accounts between June 30 and July 16, he said, adding that the police have seized Rs 10,000 cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.50 lakh, four mobile phones worth Rs 1.10 lakh from the accused.

The duo has been booked in two cases each in Barela and Panagar police stations and one case in Sihora police station, the official said.

