Centre calls meet of Chief Secys, DGPs of Assam, Mizoram over border row

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:00 IST
The Centre has called a meeting of the chief secretaries and DGPs of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday in the wake of violence along their shared border, where five Assam Police personnel were killed, officials said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair the meeting to discuss the sudden escalation of violence along the Assam-Mizoram border.

The meeting of the chief secretaries and Directors General of Police is expected to work on a peace formula so that there is no repeat of the violence along the border of the two states, a home ministry official said.

The central government is in regular touch with the Assam and Mizoram governments and trying to calm down the situation, the officials said, adding CRPF has been deployed in the violence-hit area.

Five Assam Police personnel, along with a civilian, were killed and more than 50 others, including a Superintendent of Police, were injured when Mizoram Police opened fire on a team of Assam officials on Monday.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164 km long border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

After allegations of encroachment of territory by both sides over the past few weeks and skirmishes that escalated tensions between the two states, violent clashes were reported along the inter-state border that ended in the death of five Assam policemen and a civilian. The incidents came two days after Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with the chief ministers of eight northeastern states and underscored the need to resolve lingering border disputes.

