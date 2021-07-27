India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics
- Country:
- Japan
Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day four of competitions here: Badminton: ======= Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) 21-17 21-19 in Men's Doubles Group A Match.
Boxing: ===== *Lovlina Borgohain beat Nadine Apetz (Germany) 3-2 in Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout.
Hockey: ===== *India beat Spain 3-0 in Men's Pool A Match.
Sailing: ===== *Nethra Kumanan 32nd and 38th in Race 5 and 6 in Women's Laser Radial.
*Vishnu Saravanan 23rd and 22nd in Race 5 and 6 in Men's Laser.
*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar 18th in Race 1 in Men's Skiff 49er.
Shooting: ====== *Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma fail to qualify for medal round in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, ended 7th.
*Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar fail to qualify for medal round in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, ended 17th.
Table Tennis: ======== *A Sharath Kamal lost to Ma Long (China) 7-11 11-8 11-13 4-11 4-11 in Men's Singles Round 3 Match.
