Left Menu

Kerala MPs urge Centre to address overseas travel curbs faced by Indians

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:12 IST
Kerala MPs urge Centre to address overseas travel curbs faced by Indians
  • Country:
  • India

Three Lok Sabha members from Kerala on Tuesday urged the government to take measures to address the problems faced by Indians in travelling overseas, as many countries have restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The problems of thousands of Indian students, who are pursuing courses in China, being stranded in India due to travel curbs have also been flagged by the three Congress party members -- V K Sreekandan, Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan.

These issues were raised by them during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Tuesday and they also submitted a memorandum to the minister.

The minister assured that efforts would be made to address the issue of overseas Indians being unable to travel to foreign countries, according to a release issued by the three members after the meeting.

According to Sreekandan, nearly 13 lakh people who came from Saudi Arabia are still stranded in Kerala due to travel curbs imposed by that country and many of them have also lost their jobs due to expiry of visas.

Among others, many Gulf countries have put in restrictions on people travelling from overseas in the wake of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021