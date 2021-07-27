Kerala Assembly ruckus case of 2015: SC to deliver verdict tomorrow

Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce the verdict on a petition filed by the Kerala government seeking a direction to withdraw cases against prominent CPI(M) leaders for alleged vandalism in the Kerala state Assembly in 2015, when the current ruling party in the State was in opposition. A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrahud and also comprising Justice M R Shah, which had reserved the verdict on July 15, will tomorrow pronounce the judgment.

The Supreme Court had heard in a detailed manner the arguments and submissions from the petitioner and respondent. Senior lawyer and former Solicitor General (SG) Ranjeet Kumar, appearing for the left party, had argued before the Supreme Court that the then govt was presenting the budget. There were some protests and both party members protested and a woman member was injured.

"Legislative Secretary filed an FIR against our (Left) party members," Kumar had said.The members of the ruling party were equally at fault. It was a fight between two parties, Kumar had told the Supreme Court and sought a direction to withdraw cases against prominent CPI(M) leaders for alleged vandalism in the Kerala state Assembly in 2015. To this, Justice Dr Chandrachud had observed and asked Kumar, "Is it in the interest of justice to throw things and damage material at the sanctum sanctorum of democratic set up?"The Supreme Court had in its one of its hearing expressed concern over the MPs and MLAs not properly maintaining the decorum of houses and observed that a strong message needs to be sent out and such behaviour could not be tolerated.

"Strong message needs to be sent out and such behaviour could not be tolerated," the Apex Court had said, during the course of one of its hearing. The petition was filed before the Supreme Court against a March 12, 2021 order of the Kerala High Court.

The Kerala High Court had rejected the State's petition challenging the dismissal by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court seeking permission to withdraw prosecution against the accused persons, including certain sitting ministers. (ANI)

