Kerala man, who received Covaxin vaccine, gets Covishield in second dose

An elderly man who received the first dose of Covaxin was allegedly administered Covishield in his second dose at Mananthavady here.

ANI | Wayanad (Kerala) | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An elderly man who received the first dose of Covaxin was allegedly administered Covishield in his second dose at Mananthavady here. 59-year-old Manual Mathai has taken up the complaint with the district medical officer of Wayanad along with copies of the vaccine certificate he received.

According to his vaccination certification, he received Covaxin as the first dose and Covishield as the second dose. Manual Mathai, the complaint claimed that he received the first dose of Covaxin from Kurukkanmoola Public Health Centre on June 10 and the second dose at a vaccination camp held at Kaniyaram Church on July 23.

Mathai said he would file a complaint of involved, including the DMO, on the matter. Last month in Kozhikode, a 36-year-old woman was allegedly administered two doses of the Covishield vaccines in a matter of seconds. The woman developed health complications following the incident and her husband had taken up the incident with the authorities.

A similar case was also reported from the government-run General Hospital in Kozhikode in March when another woman was administered two doses on the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

