Left Menu

Mumbai: Several held after men on motorbikes attack a group

City police on Tuesday arrested at least 15 persons after motorbike-borne assailants attacked some men in J J Galli in suburban Bandra West. Seven persons were seriously injured in the incident on Monday night, said a police official.The victims were chatting outside their houses when they were attacked.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:25 IST
Mumbai: Several held after men on motorbikes attack a group
  • Country:
  • India

City police on Tuesday arrested at least 15 persons after motorbike-borne assailants attacked some men in J J Galli in suburban Bandra (West). Seven persons were seriously injured in the incident on Monday night, said a police official.

The victims were chatting outside their houses when they were attacked. The assailants came on motorbikes and some of them were carrying swords, as per the complaint.

Abdul Aziz Sheikh, one of those injured, said, “We did not understand at all why these people attacked us. Local people came to our help and took us to hospital.” At least 15 persons, most of them residents of suburban Chembur, were arrested on Tuesday and booked under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder), the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States
3
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021