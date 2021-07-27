Mumbai: Several held after men on motorbikes attack a group

City police on Tuesday arrested at least 15 persons after motorbike-borne assailants attacked some men in J J Galli in suburban Bandra (West). Seven persons were seriously injured in the incident on Monday night, said a police official.

The victims were chatting outside their houses when they were attacked. The assailants came on motorbikes and some of them were carrying swords, as per the complaint.

Abdul Aziz Sheikh, one of those injured, said, “We did not understand at all why these people attacked us. Local people came to our help and took us to hospital.” At least 15 persons, most of them residents of suburban Chembur, were arrested on Tuesday and booked under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder), the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

