Left Menu

Manipur Covid curfew extended till Aug 3

The Manipur government has extended the statewide curfew in view of rising COVID-19 cases by seven days till August 3, officials said. The Home Department, however, allowed additional activities during curfew hours including opening of insurance offices for three days from 10 am to 2 pm, he said.Essential services and home delivery of food have also been kept out of the purview of the restrictions.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-07-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:29 IST
Manipur Covid curfew extended till Aug 3
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has extended the statewide curfew in view of rising COVID-19 cases by seven days till August 3, officials said. The Home Department, however, allowed additional activities during curfew hours including opening of insurance offices for three days from 10 am to 2 pm, he said.

Essential services and home delivery of food have also been kept out of the purview of the restrictions. The northeastern state on Tuesday registered 1,165 fresh cases, raising the tally to 94,821, while 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll 14,98.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States
3
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021