Young, unmarried couple found hanging in Bikaner

An unmarried couple were found hanging from a tree here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pukhraj Nayak and Leela Nayak, both aged around 23 years. Primary investigation revealed that they were in a relationship but their family members were not ready for their marriage, police said.

They were missing from their houses since Monday and were found hanging from a tree near Sarunda village in Panchu police station area.

