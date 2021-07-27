Left Menu

11 held for operating illegal call centre in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 11 people have been arrested from Taratala area here for allegedly operating an illegal call centre and duping several people in the UK by impersonating as employees of an e-commerce giant, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of Kolkata Police's Detective Department conducted a raid at a room on the third floor of Webel IT Park on Monday and apprehended the accused, a senior police officer said.

A probe has been initiated into the matter and further details are awaited, he added.

