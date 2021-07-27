Delhi Police registers case after Cong leaders reach Parliament on tractor

Left Menu

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, reaching Parliament on a tractor in protest against the Centres three farm laws, officials said on Tuesday.However, police refused to divulge any further information regarding the case and an enquiry in the matter is underway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, reaching Parliament on a tractor in protest against the Centre's three farm laws, officials said on Tuesday.

However, police refused to divulge any further information regarding the case and an enquiry in the matter is underway. The incident took place on Monday. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed on Monday that he and some other party leaders were detained by the Delhi Police for over seven hours following their protest against the three farm laws. The Congress leaders were detained after they drove on a tractor outside Parliament in the morning, protesting against the laws that were enacted in September last year. Those who accompanied Surjewala included All India Congress Committee secretary Pranav Jha and Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas.

Police had said 10 people were in detention at the Mandir Marg police station. They all were later released. Gandhi, along with some other Congress leaders and MPs, drove a tractor to Parliament to protest against the farm laws and seek their withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

