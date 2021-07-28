Junior engineer held in J-K's Doda for accepting bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a junior engineer of Rural Development department after he was caught red-handed accepting bribe from a person in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

A complaint was received that one Asif Ahmad Chandel, block development officer of (BDO) Changa; Mansoor Ahmad, Gram Rozgar Sewak (GRS), Changa and JE Arshad Amin were not releasing his final payments against which the complainant had finalised public works under MGNREGA in Changa block of Gandoh tehsil in Doda district, they said.

When the complainant approached the BDO with a request to release his payments, who asked him to first meet the GRS and JE concerned for releasing the dues, they said.

On meeting GRS Ahmed, the complainant was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 12,000 for each work so that his payment could be released, whereas JE Amin demanded Rs 17,000 as bribe to process his case, they said.

In the complaint, it was stated that the complainant had already paid Rs 10,000 to the GRS as demanded but the official still refused to perform the work of complainant until he was paid in full.

Based upon the facts disclosed in the complaint which prima facie constituted an offence of corruption, an FIR was registered against the accused persons and a team was constituted to catch hold of the official.

The accused JE Amin was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 17,000, they said.

The Gram Rozgar Sewak is absconding, they said.

Further investigation in the case is under progress.

