Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. sells 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's unique Wu-Tang Clan album

The U.S. government said it sold imprisoned drug company executive Martin Shkreli's one-of-a-kind album by Wu-Tang Clan to pay off the $7.36 million he was ordered to forfeit after being convicted of fraud. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, who oversaw Shkreli's 2017 trial in Brooklyn, prosecutors said the forfeiture amount has been fully satisfied following the sale of the album "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" and other asset sales.

U.S. House panel holds hearing on pandemic evictions by corporate landlords

Corporate landlords continue to evict tenants - many of them people of color - during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a federal ban on evictions, a congressional panel was told on Tuesday. The hearings followed last week's announcement by the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis of an investigation into the practice, which has been the subject of several news reports, including by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/us/special-report-giant-us-landlords-pursue-evictions-despite-cdc-ban-2021-04-23/).

Biden considers requiring COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration is considering whether to require U.S. federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "That's under consideration right now," Biden told a reporter who asked whether the administration was weighing such a requirement.

Remington offers $33 million to families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims

Remington Arms Co on Tuesday offered to pay nearly $33 million to nine families to settle lawsuits claiming that its marketing of firearms contributed to the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, where 26 people died. The proposed settlements would provide $3.66 million to relatives of each victim, subject to approval by the federal judge overseeing Remington's bankruptcy case in Alabama.

Biden: If U.S. has 'real shooting war' it could be result of cyber attacks

President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned that if the United States ended up in a "real shooting war" with a "major power" it could be the result of a significant cyber attack on the country, highlighting what Washington sees as growing threats posed by Russia and China. Cybersecurity has risen to the top of the agenda for the Biden administration after a series of high-profile attacks on entities such as network management company SolarWinds, the Colonial Pipeline company, meat processing company JBS and software firm Kaseya hurt the U.S. far beyond just the companies hacked. Some of the attacks affected fuel and food supplies in parts of the United States.

Washington Post to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for reporters and staff

All Washington Post employees will be required to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination by mid-September as a condition of employment, with exceptions for medical and religious concerns, Publisher Fred Ryan announced on Tuesday in a memo to staff. The paper's new vaccination policy comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the United States attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Biden will require federal employees be vaccinated or tested - CNN

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be required to submit to regular testing, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

Police recount mayhem and 'attempted coup' in U.S. Capitol riot

Four police officers on Tuesday told lawmakers they were beaten, taunted with racial insults, heard threats including "kill him with his own gun" and thought they might die as they struggled to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 against a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters. Often tearful, sometimes profane, the officers called the rioters "terrorists" engaged in an "attempted coup" during a 3-1/2 hour congressional hearing in which they also criticized Republican lawmakers who have sought to downplay the attack.

White House wants broadband funding in infrastructure bill-sources

A bipartisan group of senators and the White House are debating extending a program started early in the COVID-19 pandemic to help lower-income Americans get broadband access by tucking it into the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. Lawmakers passed the $3.2 billion emergency program last year as a way to help struggling Americans secure broadband internet access during the pandemic. The money helped pay for monthly services along with equipment.

Former eBay employee gets 18 months in prison for 'abominable' cyberstalking campaign

A former supervisor for security operations at eBay Inc was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months in prison for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter was viewed as critical of the e-commerce company. Federal prosecutors in Boston said Philip Cooke, a retired police captain in Santa Clara, California, and other employees participated in a scheme to harass the couple through Twitter and by sending them disturbing packages, including live cockroaches.

