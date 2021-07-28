Olympics-Swimming-Titmus of Australia wins women's 200m freestyle gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 07:20 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Ariarne Titmus of Australia won the gold medal in the women's 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong won the silver and Penny Oleksiak of Canada took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
