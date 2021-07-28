Left Menu

Over 280 RAS officers transferred

In a major administrative reshuffle, 283 Rajasthan Administrative Service RAS officers have been transferred. The department of personnel issued the transfer list on Tuesday night. The 283 officers include 24 officers who have been promoted from the Rajasthan Tehsildar Service to RAS.The list includes several additional collectors and sub divisional magistrates.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 10:37 IST
Over 280 RAS officers transferred
  • Country:
  • India

In a major administrative reshuffle, 283 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers have been transferred. The department of personnel issued the transfer list on Tuesday night. The 283 officers include 24 officers who have been promoted from the Rajasthan Tehsildar Service to RAS.

The list includes several additional collectors and sub divisional magistrates. The reshuffle comes ahead of the likely cabinet expansion in the state.PTI SDA DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021