Over 280 RAS officers transferred

In a major administrative reshuffle, 283 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers have been transferred. The department of personnel issued the transfer list on Tuesday night. The 283 officers include 24 officers who have been promoted from the Rajasthan Tehsildar Service to RAS.

The list includes several additional collectors and sub divisional magistrates. The reshuffle comes ahead of the likely cabinet expansion in the state.PTI SDA DV DV

