3 killed in road accident in Delhi

Three people were killed and another person was injured after their car was hit by a cluster bus in Delhi's Chhawla area, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Akhil (35), Pardeep (32), and Kuldeep (30). The injured has been identified as Sahil (32), they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said ''We received a PCR call around 10.07 pm about the accident at Jhatikra Mor near Chhawla. When the investigating officer reached the spot, both the car and a cluster bus were found in an accidental condition but no eyewitnesses were found at the spot.'' The four men in the car were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital. While Akhil, Pardeep, and Kuldeep were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital, Sahil was shifted to another hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver, who fled the spot. Efforts are being taken to nab him, Meena said.

A case has been registered against the bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Chhawla police station, he said.

Police are also scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the accident site to ascertain the sequence of events.

