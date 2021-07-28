Woman commits suicide in UP
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A 36-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Murar Patti village here, police said on Wednesday.
Sima Prajapati hanged herself in her room on Tuesday night in Dokati area, Station House Officer (SHO), Dokati Manoj Singh said.
Advertisement
The woman was suffering from depression since the past two years, he said.
She used to live with her daughter and mother-in-law and her husband and son used to work outside in some other district, the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dokati
- Station House
- Murar
- Sima Prajapati
- Patti village
- Dokati Manoj Singh
Advertisement