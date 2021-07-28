Centre closely monitoring situation in Kishtwar, Kargil following cloudbursts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Central government is closely monitoring the situation following the cloudbursts in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Kargil. In a tweet, the Prime Minister informed that all possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas.

"Central government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," tweeted PM Modi. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he has spoken to the LG and Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir regarding cloudburst in Kishtwar.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the Army and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are working on war footing to rescue people and trace the missing persons. As many as four bodies have been recovered and around 30-40 people are missing after a cloudburst in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district on Wednesday morning, said Kishtwar district deputy commissioner.

Eight-nine houses in Honzar village of the district have been damaged. The deputy commissioner further said that rescue operations have been launched. (ANI)

