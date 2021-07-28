Left Menu

Estate worker dies in wild bear attack in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:31 IST
A 36-year-old tea estate worker was alleged killed by a wild bear in Valparai in the district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when Mohanraj had gone to pick up his wife from Villoni estate, about 70 kms from here, on Tuesday night.

However, Mohanraj's wife, who was returning home on foot found him lying by a bush with severe bleeding injuries on the face and head.

She rushed her husband to the Government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

After examining the injuries on the victim's body and foot marks on the spot, forest department officials confirmed that a wild bear attacked Mohanraj.

Investigations are on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

