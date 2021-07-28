Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:16 IST
J-K to be granted statehood at appropriate time: Govt
Jammu and Kashmir would be granted statehood at an ''appropriate'' time after normalcy is restored there, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated this in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

He was replying to a question on whether the government had any proposal to ''reinstate'' the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and whether some efforts have been made to end the year-long ban on different means of communication.

''Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time after normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

''In view of the constitutional changes and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of the Jammu and Kashmir into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh, in national interest and also in the interest of security of J&K, temporary restrictions on various communication channels like internet and mobile services were resorted to in Jammu and Kashmir,'' the minister stated. Subsequently, the matter ''was reviewed from time to time and restrictions imposed were gradually eased out in a phased manner and 4G internet data services were restored in the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from February 5, he said.

The Centre had revoked the special status of the erstwhile state that was provided to it under Article 370 and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019.

