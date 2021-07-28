Norway again postpones end to COVID lockdown
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:57 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway postponed for a second time on Wednesday a planned final step in the reopening of its economy from pandemic lockdown due to the continued spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the government said.
"A new assesment will be made in mid-August," Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a news conference.
