Olympics-Judo-Japan's Arai wins women's -70 kg gold medal
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:24 IST
Japanese judoka Chizuru Arai won the gold medal in the women's judo -70 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, beating Michaela Polleres of Austria in the final.
Sanne Van Dijke of Netherlands and Madina Taimazova of the Russian Olympic Committee were awarded bronze medals.
