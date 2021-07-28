S.Africa unrest probably caused $3.4 bln worth of damage, says finance minister
The recent unrest in South Africa probably caused destruction worth some 50 billion rand ($3.4 billion), finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday.
($1 = 14.7803 rand)
