South Africa says protests will be curbed

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-07-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:18 IST
South African security officials said on Tuesday the government was working to ensure violent protests do not spread further, warning people will not be allowed "to make a mockery of our democratic state".

"No amount of unhappiness or personal circumstances from our people give the right to anyone to loot, vandalize and do as they please and break the law," Police Minister Bheki Cele told a news conference, alongside other officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

