Guidelines for ex-gratia payment to kin of Covid victims under consultation: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:54 IST
Preparation of guidelines for providing ex-gratia assistance to the family members of COVID-19 victims is ''under consultation'' with all the stakeholders, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

''The Hon'ble Supreme Court vide its judgment dated 30th June, 2021 in Writ Petition (Civil) No.539 of 2021 titled as Gaurav Kumar Bansal vs Union of India inter alia directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of the persons who died due to COVID-19.

''Pursuant to the said judgment, the matter is under consultation with all the stakeholders,'' Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The apex court, on June 30, directed the NDMA to issue guidelines in six weeks for ex-gratia compensation to the families of Covid victims. The court also said the NDMA has failed to perform its statutory duty.

The top court ordered for steps to simplify the guidelines for issuance and correction of death certificates or official documents stating the exact cause of death, that is ''death due to COVID-19'', for enabling the dependents to get benefits of welfare schemes.

