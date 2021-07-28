Left Menu

Two liquor bars sealed in Indore after three die of suspected poisoning

Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla accused the local administration of suppressing the deaths.Home Minister Narottam Mishra is in charge of Indore district. A high-level inquiry should be ordered to bring out the truth of these deaths, he said.Six men died at Khakhrai village of the states Mandsaur district earlier this week after consuming suspected spurious liquor.

28-07-2021
Two liquor bars sealed in Indore after three die of suspected poisoning
Two bars were sealed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday after at least three persons who had consumed alcohol there died in the last five days, authorities said.

The development came in the wake of deaths due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Mandsaur district.

Samples of liquor from the two outlets here have been sent for examination in view of police investigation, an Excise Department official said.

Sagar, Shishir Tiwari (both 30) and Sachin Gupta (39) died after attending parties at the two bars separately in the last five days, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Maheshchandra Jain.

Shishir Tiwari's autopsy report mentioned ''suspected poisoning'' as the cause of death, he said.

Police can not reach any conclusion as to whether spurious liquor caused the deaths till the probe was over, the SP added.

Assistant Excise Commissioner Rajnarayan Soni said that Sagar and Tiwari had attended a party with their friends at a bar in the Chhota Bangarda area, while Gupta drank alcohol at a bar in Marimata area.

Both the bars were sealed, he said.

As the deceased also had food at the bars, they were also probing if it was the source of suspected poisoning, Soni said. Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla accused the local administration of suppressing the deaths.

“Home Minister Narottam Mishra is in charge of Indore district. A high-level inquiry should be ordered to bring out the truth of these deaths,'' he said.

Six men died at Khakhrai village of the state's Mandsaur district earlier this week after consuming suspected spurious liquor. The government has set up a special investigation team to probe the deaths.

