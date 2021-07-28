Left Menu

Terrorists lob grenade towards police team in Baramulla, no damage caused

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:45 IST
Terrorists lob grenade towards police team in Baramulla, no damage caused
  • Country:
  • India

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade towards a police team in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, but it exploded without causing any damage, officials said.

''Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a police patrol party at Drusoo in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district at around 5.00 pm,'' they said.

They said the grenade landed on the roadside and exploded without causing any damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021