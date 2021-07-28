Terrorists lob grenade towards police team in Baramulla, no damage caused
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade towards a police team in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, but it exploded without causing any damage, officials said.
''Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a police patrol party at Drusoo in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district at around 5.00 pm,'' they said.
Advertisement
They said the grenade landed on the roadside and exploded without causing any damage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Terrorists
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Rafiabad
- Baramulla
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav withdrew cases against terrorists, alleges BJP
Screening of film Kashi To Kashmir at Cannes Festival
Bear necessities: Rescued cub prepares for life back in Kashmir wild
Organisations representing Kashmiri Pandits observe 'Black Day'
Think about country before using terrorists for elections, politics: Nityanand Rai targets Cong, RJD, SP