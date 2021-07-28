Terrorists lob grenade towards police team in Baramulla, no damage caused

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade towards a police team in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, but it exploded without causing any damage, officials said.

''Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a police patrol party at Drusoo in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district at around 5.00 pm,'' they said.

They said the grenade landed on the roadside and exploded without causing any damage.

