Left Menu

Four held for raping minor in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:15 IST
Four held for raping minor in UP's Bulandshahr
  • Country:
  • India

Four men were arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on July 4 when the girl had gone to an agricultural field.

The accused had also taken obscene photographs of the minor and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the minor's mother on July 27, a case was registered against the four men and they were arrested on Wednesday, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021