Left Menu

Eastern Cape woman to appear before court for killing husband

According to the South African Police Service, the couple had an argument at their Alice, Eastern Cape home on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:34 IST
Eastern Cape woman to appear before court for killing husband
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A 54-year-old woman is to appear before the Alice Magistrate's Court today for the alleged murder of her husband.

According to the South African Police Service, the couple had an argument at their Alice, Eastern Cape home on Monday.

The woman allegedly stabbed her husband in the upper body during the dispute and he was taken to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival.

"Moreover, the South African Police Service (SAPS) cannot provide any further details until the suspect has appeared before a magistrate and the investigation is concluded," said Captain Siphokazi Mawisa.

Mawisa encouraged victims of violence to speak out and report perpetrators.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021