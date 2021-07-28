Left Menu

Moroccan arrested in Greece on suspicion of being IS member

PTI | Thessaloniki | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:36 IST
A 28-year-old Moroccan man appeared in a court in the Greek city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing after being arrested on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State group.

The man, who was not identified publicly, was detained by anti-terrorism police in the northern city on Tuesday on an international arrest warrant issued by Morocco, which is seeking his extradition.

According to a court official, the international arrest warrant was issued in 2017 and alleges the man was a member of IS since 2014. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak on the record.

Appearing in court Wednesday, the suspect said he did not want to be extradited to Morocco. The court ordered him to stay in custody pending an extradition hearing.

