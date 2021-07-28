Left Menu

China plans new anti-sanctions laws in Hong Kong, Macau -WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:39 IST
The Chinese government is planning to introduce new laws in Hong Kong and Macau that could bar foreign individuals and entities there from complying with sanctions against Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Citing people familiar with the discussions, the Journal said the new laws are expected to mirror China's "anti-foreign sanctions law," which was pushed through in June in response to sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe.

China passed the law in June to counter foreign sanctions as it strives to resist U.S. and European Union pressure over issues including trade, technology, and security crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

