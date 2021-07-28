Tokyo Olympics: Day 6 India Schedule

Following is India's schedule on the sixth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Archery: *Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30am IST.

Badminton: *P V Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) in Women's Singles Round of 16 Match: 6:15am IST.

Boxing: *Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) in Men's +91kg Round of 16 Match: 8:45am IST. *M C Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) in Women's 51kg Round of 16 Bout: 3:35pm IST.

Equestrian: *Fouaad Mirza's Eventing 1st Horse Inspection: 6am IST.

Golf: *Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1: 04:00am IST.

Hockey: *India vs Argentina Men's Pool A match: 6:00am IST.

Rowing: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B (For rankings, not medal round): 5:20am IST.

Sailing: *KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 5 and 6: 8:35am IST. *Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 7 and 8: 8:45am IST.

*Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 7 and 8: 8:35am IST.

Shooting: *Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: 5:30am IST. Swimming: *Sajan Prakash in Men's 100m Butterfly Heats: 4:16pm IST.

