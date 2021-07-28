Left Menu

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:02 IST
UP: Man dies allegedly after being beaten up by police in lockup
A 55-year-old man died allegedly after he was beaten up by police in lockup in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned has been suspended, Sant Kabir Nagar SP Kaustubh said.

Police had detained Bahraichi Prasad, resident of Shivbakhri village in Bakhira area, four days ago after his son fled home with a girl of the same village.

Prasad's family members alleged that the police kept him in lockup for three days and beat him up in order to know the whereabouts of the girl. When his condition deteriorated, police admitted Prasad to the district hospital on Tuesday, his family claimed.

Bahraichi died at the hospital on Tuesday night, following which his family started protesting there and accused the police of beating him up.

SP Kaustubh, who reached the hospital, assured the family members that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty after the matter is probed and the post-mortem report is received.

The post-mortem was conducted with the help of a panel of doctors and its report is awaited.

The SP said Bakhira SHO Manoj Kumar Singh has been suspended.

