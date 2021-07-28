Left Menu

French and Israeli defense ministers to discuss Pegasus: French spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:27 IST
French Defense Minister Florence Parly will discuss the Pegasus spyware case with her Israeli counterpart at a meeting on Wednesday in Paris, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said. Parly will "seize the opportunity to ask her counterpart about the Israeli government's knowledge of the activities of NSO," Attal told reporters following a Cabinet meeting.

An investigation published earlier this month by 17 media organizations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said the spyware, made and licensed by Israeli company NSO, had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists on a global scale.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

