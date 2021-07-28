Left Menu

Nainital HC bans Char Dham Yatra till August 18, raps Uttarakhand govt for Covid norms violation

The Nainital High Court on Wednesday banned the Char Dham Yatra till August 18 in view of the ongoing pandemic situation.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Nainital High Court on Wednesday banned the Char Dham Yatra till August 18 in view of the ongoing pandemic situation. The court has also strongly reprimanded the Uttarakhand government for not following Covid-related protocols at tourist places in the state.

The Char Dham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath Temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. In view of COVID-19, the Uttrakhand government had only allowed Chardham Yatra for residents of the three districts including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi this year.

Earlier, the Uttrakhand government had to issue a new guideline by amending the Standard Operating Procedure. Although Uttrakhand High Court, earlier had put a stay on the state government's decision to allow the Char Dham Yatra from July 1 from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts.

Following this, the state government challenged the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court and filed a plea in the Apex Court. (ANI)

