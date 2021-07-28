Mumbai court denies bail to Raj Kundra in porn films case

A city court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in a case of alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps, after the prosecution contended the police investigation was still on and his release at this juncture will derail the probe.

On the other hand, Kundra's lawyer made a forceful plea for bail in the court, saying his client was not a ''terrorist'' and pointed out that a charge-sheet has already been filed in the case which was registered in February.

The 45-year-old businessman, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 by the city police's crime branch after being charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Kundra, currently lodged in jail under judicial custody, was denied bail by additional chief metropolitan magistrate S B Bhajipale.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had also refused to give him any urgent temporary relief.

The public prosecutor opposed Kundra's bail plea, saying he is an influential person and can intimidate witnesses (after being released from jail) which will derail the probe.

Responding to the same, Kundra's lawyer said, ''Is Raj Kundra a terrorist? Has he terrorised anyone?'' He was not required to be kept behind bars as the charge-sheet has already been filed and the probe was over, the defence lawyer said.

Also, some of the co-accused in the case are out on bail, the lawyer said.

The police, however, submitted that the investigation of the case was still going on and added statements of the accused were yet to be recorded.

The prosecution further argued that women were forced into the illegal activity and many victims were coming out and speaking about their ordeal.

If Kundra is granted bail, they might back down, it said.

After hearing the submissions of both sides, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Bhajipale rejected the bail plea of Kundra.

The court also denied bail to another accused, Ryan Thorpe.

A detailed order was not available yet.

The police have claimed that during their probe, it was found Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought 'Hotshots' app to upload objectionable videos on social media.

They had also said Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online through Hotshots.

The police claimed to have found 51 obscene videos - 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo, during searches at the office of the accused.

After Kundra's arrest, the crime branch had described him as the ''key conspirator'' of the case.

Kundra, in his plea in the HC challenging arrest, has said the material which the police claimed to be pornographic did not depict explicit sexual acts but shows material in the form of short movies ''which are lascivious or appeal to the prurient interest of persons at best''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)