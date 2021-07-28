Left Menu

TRS MLA, 17 others fined in rail roko case

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:28 IST
A special court here on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each on a ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA and 17 others after finding them guilty of stopping a passenger train during a 'rail roko' held in July 2010 as part of the agitation for formation of separate Telangana state.

The Special Sessions Court for trial of cases against MPs/MLAs found government chief whip and Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar and others guilty under the Railways Act and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each which they paid, special public prosecutor G Narayana said.

According to the prosecution, as part of the call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for the 'rail roko', Vinay Bhaskar and others trespassed onto the railway track at Kazipet railway station, squatted on the track and stopped a passenger train.

Subsequently a case was registered by the Railway Protection Force against them.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

