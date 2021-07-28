Police constable booked under POCSO Act
Mangaluru, July 28 (PTI): A head constable here has been charged with harassing a minor girl through phone, city Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said on Wednesday.
The accused was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint from the child welfare committee, Kumar told reporters here.
He said the head constablehad taken the mobile phone number of the girl who had come to a police station along with her parentsto lodge a complaint of harassment from another person.
The constable had later harassed her by calling her mobile number and texting her. So, he was booked under the Act, the Ccommissioner said.
