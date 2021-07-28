Left Menu

Nigerian court acquits Shi'ite leader Zakzaky of all charges

Reuters | Kaduna | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:45 IST
Nigerian court acquits Shi'ite leader Zakzaky of all charges
  • Nigeria

A Nigerian court on Wednesday acquitted Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of a banned Shi'ite group, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), of all eight criminal charges against him, defence and prosecution lawyers said.

Zakzaky has been in detention since 2015, when government forces stormed an IMN compound and killed about 350 people. The group was banned in 2019 after demonstrations by Zakzaky's followers calling for his release.

