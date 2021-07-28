Left Menu

Kerala HC dismisses plea for publication of Lakshadweep draft regulations in vernacular languages

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition of Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal seeking directions to the administration to publish its draft regulations in vernacular languages.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:53 IST
Kerala HC dismisses plea for publication of Lakshadweep draft regulations in vernacular languages
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition of Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal seeking directions to the administration to publish its draft regulations in vernacular languages. The Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly granted liberty to the petitioner to proceed to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with their grievances and suggestions.

The court said, "The petitioners were free to submit their suggestions to the MHA which is competent to consider all such views through the administrator." The petition sought direction to the respondents to place the vernacular languages of draft notifications in the public domain, including through the print media and electronic media, together with a brief justification of the proposed regulations, essential elements of the proposed regulations, its broader financial implications, and an estimated assessment of the impact of such legislation on the environment, fundamental rights, lives and livelihoods of the indigenous population of the Lakshadweep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021