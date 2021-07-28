3 killed, 1 hurt as car collides with cluster bus at Delhi's Chhawla: Police

Three men were killed while one was injured after their car collided with a cluster bus in Delhi's Chhawla area, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Akhil (35) and brothers Pradeep (32) and Kuldeep (30). The injured man was identified as Sahil (32), police said.

They said the four men were going to a relative's house in a nearby village when the accident occurred. Police suspect that the car was being driven at a high speed when it collided with the cluster bus, which was allegedly moving on the wrong side of the road.

''We received a PCR call at 10.07 pm about the accident at Jhatikra Mor near Chhawla. When the investigating officer reached the spot, the car and the bus were found in a damaged condition but there was no eyewitness,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

The four passengers of the car were rushed to a nearby hospital. While Akhil, Pradeep and Kuldeep were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital, Sahil was shifted to another facility for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical, the DCP said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred due to negligence on the part of the bus driver, who fled the spot. Efforts are on to nab him, the officer said.

A case has been registered against the bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chhawla police station, he added.

Pradeep and Kuldeep owned ration shops near Shyam Vihar, police said, adding that Akhil was in the retail business of cloth and plastic material.

Police are scanning the footage obtained from CCTV cameras installed near the accident site to ascertain the sequence of events. PTI AMP RC

