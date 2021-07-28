If needed, govt will bring law to eradicate hepatitis through awareness campaigns: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said if required, the Centre will bring a law to eliminate hepatitis through mass awareness campaigns.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on World Hepatitis Day, Rijiju said fitness is key to fight all diseases and the Fit India campaign is a step towards building a healthy India.

''If required, the government will bring a legislation to eliminate hepatitis through mass awareness campaigns,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Presiding over the seminar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said hepatitis is a matter of serious concern and it is the collective duty of all to eradicate the disease.

He emphasised on the role of public representatives in spreading awareness about hepatitis.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed on preventive strategies to eradicate hepatitis from the world.

Health is linked to development and better sanitation and safe drinking water are critical components in the fight against hepatitis, he said.

